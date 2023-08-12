News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Woman, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder in Sheffield
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Abbeydale Road: Man charged after armed police called to report of person with gun on busy Sheffield road

Armed police were called after someone was reportedly seen entering a property with a gun

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:59 BST

A man has been charged after armed police were called to Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, where someone was reportedly seen entering a property with a gun.

Armed police were deployed to Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, after a man was reportedly seen entering a property there with a gun. File photo Armed police were deployed to Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, after a man was reportedly seen entering a property there with a gun. File photo
Armed police were deployed to Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, after a man was reportedly seen entering a property there with a gun. File photo

Officers were called to the busy road on Wednesday, August 9, shortly before 7pm, after a member of the public reported seeing a man with a firearm entering a property there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They recovered a converted blank firing pistol from the property, along with converted ammunition and a quantity of cash and cannabis, and four people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Mohammed Ali Ibrar charged and three bailed after armed police called to Sheffield road

Mohammed Ali Ibrar, aged 19, of Joshua Road, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He was charged on August 10 and remanded to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday, Friday, August 11.

A 22-year-old woman, and two men aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences. All three of them have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Related topics:Abbeydale RoadPoliceSheffieldGun crimeSouth Yorkshire Police