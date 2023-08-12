Armed police were called after someone was reportedly seen entering a property with a gun

A man has been charged after armed police were called to Abbeydale Road, in Sheffield, where someone was reportedly seen entering a property with a gun.

Armed police were deployed to Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, after a man was reportedly seen entering a property there with a gun. File photo

Officers were called to the busy road on Wednesday, August 9, shortly before 7pm, after a member of the public reported seeing a man with a firearm entering a property there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They recovered a converted blank firing pistol from the property, along with converted ammunition and a quantity of cash and cannabis, and four people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Mohammed Ali Ibrar charged and three bailed after armed police called to Sheffield road

Mohammed Ali Ibrar, aged 19, of Joshua Road, Sheffield, has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He was charged on August 10 and remanded to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday, Friday, August 11.