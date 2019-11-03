The 26-year-old was found with serious head injuries outside Alpha Cabs on Sunny Bar, in Doncaster town centre, at around 5am this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said this evening that the man, who is believed to have been assaulted, remained in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in a critical condition.

Sunny Bar in Doncaster town centre (pic: Google)

A 21-year-old man from Sprotbrough has been detained in connection with the investigation.