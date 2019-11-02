CCTV appeal over cashpoint robbery in Doncaster
A CCTV image has been released after a man was robbed at a supermarket cashpoint in South Yorkshire.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 4:50 pm
Police are trying to trace the woman pictured in connection with the theft at Sainsbury's on Thorne Road.
The victim is reported to have withdrawn £300 on October 2 at around 3.50pm, before an unknown woman snatched the money and ran away.
South Yorkshire Police today said officers want to question the woman in the CCTV still in relation to the incident.
If you recognise her, or have any information which could help detectives, call police on 101, quoting incident number 542 of October 2.
You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.