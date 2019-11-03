Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving after pedestrian is killed in two-vehicle crash on Doncaster road

A pedestrian has died following a two-vehicle crash in Melton Road in Sprotbrough, Doncaster (pic: Google)

The collision took place just before 4pm yesterday, when a silver Land Rover Discovery travelling on Melton Road, Sprotbrough is reported to have collided with a Ford Transit van travelling in the direction of Doncaster.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the Land Rover then collided with a passing pedestrian. The incident took place on Melton Road at the junction with Park Drive.

“Despite the best efforts of a member of the public to save him, the 75-year-old pedestrian sadly died at the scene.

“His family are now being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“The 29-year-old driver of the Land Rover was detained by police under suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The spokesman added: “Enquiries are continuing and we are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle in the time leading up to the incident.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 583 of November 2.