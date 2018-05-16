Man arrested over shooting on Sheffield estate released by police

A man arrested over a shooting on a Sheffield estate has been released while police enquiries continue.

The 34-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm after a shooting in Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, on Tuesday, May 8.

A 29-year-old man was blasted in his leg during the incident, which happened at 11am and close to a primary school.

Detectives are treating the shooting as a 'targeted attack' and believe there were a number of men involved.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The man arrested has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. No further arrests have been made at this time."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 318 of May 8.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.