Police issue warning to Sheffield drug dealers after man is jailed for peddling heroin and crack cocaine

Drug dealers in Sheffield have been warned that they are being targeted after a man was jailed for peddling heroin and crack cocaine.

The warning came after 22-year-old Tarek Azimeh was jailed for a string of drug and driving offences.

Azimeh was parked on Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, when a passenger jumped out of the vehicle after spotting a police car approaching in October 2016.

When officers searched the car, 42 wraps of crack cocaine and 28 wraps of heroin were discovered in the centre console and Azimeh was found to be carrying £800.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

While on bail he was arrested again and charged with two more counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.after being found with more drugs in a car in Arbourthorne.

Officers found nine wraps of crack cocaine and 10 wraps of heroin in the vehicle.

Azimeh, of Edward Street, Netherthorpe, was also charged with driving offences including dangerous driving, drug driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

PC Gareth Webb, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The four tasking teams in Sheffield have been conducting various proactive operations in and around Burngreave, targeting individuals and criminality in the area.

"As a result of an extensive investigation, Azimeh is now behind bars, which is exactly where he should be, for dealing illegal and deadly drugs on our streets.

"Drugs are a blight to our communities and cause untold heartache for so many families who have to watch their loved ones suffer.

"The proactive work in Burngreave will continue, as we target drug dealers and others involved in any type of criminality, in and around the area."

Anyone with information on drug dealers should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.