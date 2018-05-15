Man hunted over attack on woman in Sheffield suburb

A man is being hunted over an attack on a woman in a Sheffield suburb.

He attacked a woman on Earldom Road, Burngreave, at 3pm yesterday.

CRIME: Man arrested for firearms offences in Sheffield

POLICE: Woman knocked unconscious on playing field in Sheffield

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A female walking on Earldom Road had a male approach her.

"The male verbally abused her prior to grabbing her arm inflicting minor injuries."

READ MORE: Man attacked in Sheffield park

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.