Man hunted over attack on woman in Sheffield suburb

A man is being hunted over an attack on a woman in a Sheffield suburb.
He attacked a woman on Earldom Road, Burngreave, at 3pm yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A female walking on Earldom Road had a male approach her.
"The male verbally abused her prior to grabbing her arm inflicting minor injuries."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.