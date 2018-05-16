Concern for missing Chesterfield girl with links to South Yorkshire

Police officers searching for a missing Chesterfield girl with links to South Yorkshire have expressed concerns for her safety.

Carmen Digby, aged 14, has been missing from her home in the Newbold area of Chesterfield since Sunday.

She is known to spend time in South Yorkshire.

Carmen, who also went missing in April but was found safe and well, is white, slim and has blonde, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt with an ‘A’ printed on the front, blue jeans and pink Nike trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Derbyshire Police on 101.