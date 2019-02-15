Have your say

A man was arrested and quizzed over a series of ram raids in Sheffield.

The 24-year-old, from Parson Cross, was arrested this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit thefts.

Screwfix in Hillsborough was targeted by ram raiders

He has since been released under investigation.

The suspect was quizzed over four early morning raids on Monday, February 11 at Screwfix and Tesco Express in Hillsborough, the Texaco petrol station on Burncross Road, Chapeltown and a Spar store on Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 40 of February 11.