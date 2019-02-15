Have your say

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another woman in Rotherham has been bailed.

Rebecca Moody, aged 34, died after collapsing in the garden of a property in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, on Wednesday night.

Police officers on Cedric Crescent in Thurcroft yesterday. Picture: Chris Etchells

South Yorkshire Police said there had been an ‘altercation’ beforehand.

The force said Rebecca, known as Becky, suffered a cardiac arrest but a post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death proved inconclusive yesterday.

Further tests need to be carried out over the next few weeks.

Residents rushed to Becky’s aid when she collapsed and performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

But Becky, a mum-of-two, could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder that night was bailed yesterday after a day of questioning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of February 13.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.