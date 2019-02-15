Have your say

A huge police operation mounted to locate dangerous chemicals believed to have been stored in a house in Doncaster failed to uncover anything of concern, it has been revealed today.

Emergency services were deployed to a house in Ryedale Walk, Scawsby, on Thursday, February 7 and spent hours at the property on safety grounds.

At the time, South Yorkshire Police said information had been received from Thames Valley Police, which led officers to believe that there could be ‘material’ in the house of concern.

The force said the material ‘could be dangerous if not stored properly’.

A 34-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

But today, in a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “No illegal chemicals were found.

“The occupant of the house will continue to receive support from mental health services and other agencies.”