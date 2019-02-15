A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a man brutally attacked close to the Trans-Pennine Trail in Barnsley last year.

Scott James Dawson, aged 41, of Allotts Court, Barnsley and Carol Dawson, 71, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, were charged with murder this morning.

Gary Dean

CRIME: Murder suspect bailed after police questioning over woman’s death in Rotherham

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

READ MORE: Man arrested at murder scene police cordon in Rotherham

The pair are accused of killing 48-year-old Gary Dean, who was attacked in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common – close to where he lived – on Thursday, September 6.

APPEAL: Girl, 16, disappears from Sheffield home