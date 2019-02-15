A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a man brutally attacked close to the Trans-Pennine Trail in Barnsley last year.
Scott James Dawson, aged 41, of Allotts Court, Barnsley and Carol Dawson, 71, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, were charged with murder this morning.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The pair are accused of killing 48-year-old Gary Dean, who was attacked in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, Silkstone Common – close to where he lived – on Thursday, September 6.
