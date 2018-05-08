Extra armed police officers deployed after reported shooting close to Sheffield school

Additional armed police officers have been deployed to a Sheffield estate following reports of a shooting close to a school.

Eye witnesses claim there are at least three armed police cars on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, and patrolling surrounding streets following reports of a shooting earlier today.

The incident is believed to have happened at or close to a house at the junction of Chadwick Road and Fishponds Road West - just yards away from Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

A police cordon is in place close to the house, where discarded medical equipment used by paramedics is visible on the ground.

A number of police officers are guarding a cordon around the house and an outer cordon.

An eyewitness said he saw a woman leave the house earlier this morning and slump to the ground in tears.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics attended the incident and referred The Star to the police for further information.

More to follow.