Residents shocked at reports of shooting near Sheffield school

Police officers are dealing with a shooting close to a Sheffield school this morning, according to shocked residents.

Locals claim police activity around Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe - close to Woodthorpe Community Primary School - followed a shooting earlier this morning.

Police officers on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, this morning.

Armed police officers with their weapons visible are at the scene, numerous police vehicles and reports of around 20 police officers on foot.

The police helicopter is also hovering above the estate.

Chadwick Road is sealed off and under police guard this morning between Fishponds Road West and Woodthorpe Road.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics had attended the incident and referred The Star to the police.

More to follow.