Man arrested for drink driving after crashing car on test drive in Rotherham

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing a car on a test drive in Rotherham.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:32 pm

The man was arrested on St Nicholas Road, Rawmarsh, earlier today after crashing into a garden wall.

LATEST: Man banned from begging in Sheffield city centre for 10 years

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A man crashed a car on a test drive in Rotherham today

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CRIME: Man arrested in police raid in day of action in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully no one was hurt.”

Read More

Read More
Suspect remains in custody after arrests over lorry crash and criminality on Sheffield estates
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on a test drive in Rotherham today