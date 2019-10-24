Man arrested for drink driving after crashing car on test drive in Rotherham
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing a car on a test drive in Rotherham.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:32 pm
The man was arrested on St Nicholas Road, Rawmarsh, earlier today after crashing into a garden wall.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully no one was hurt.”
