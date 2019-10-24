Suspect remains in custody after arrests over lorry crash and criminality on Sheffield estates
One of five suspects arrested over a lorry crashing into a house in Sheffield and wider criminality on two city estates remains in police custody this morning.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday as part of a police probe into an incident on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, in which a skip lorry was deliberately reversed into a house in a ‘targeted act’ on Monday night.
For other men were also arrested as part of a wider police operation to ‘disrupt suspected criminality’ in the Shiregreen and Parson Cross areas of the city.
The men, aged between 21 and 41-years-old, were held on suspicion of a range of offences including being concerned in drug supply, theft and affray.
It has not yet been revealed which of the suspects remains in police custody but the other four have been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.
The Shirehall Road incident is one of a number of similar offences reported to South Yorkshire Police in recent weeks.
In April a house on nearby Beck Road was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it and last Sunday a car smashed through a cafe on a row of shops on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, before the vehicle was set on fire.
Detectives have refused to be drawn on whether the incidents are linked, but Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said the force is working on a theory that a series of ‘targeted attacks’ in that part of the city could be ‘related to an ongoing feud’.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.