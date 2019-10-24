Man arrested in police raid in day of action in Sheffield

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning in a police operation mounted as part of a day of action in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 11:40 am
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:00 pm

The man was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a house on Richmond Park Rise, Handsworth, at around 9am.

No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Richmond Park Rise (Picture: Angela Emson)

Officers flooded Richmond Park Rise earlier, with at least one police van and five cars seen by residents earlier today.

More to follow.