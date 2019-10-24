Man arrested in police raid in day of action in Sheffield
A man in his 20s was arrested this morning in a police operation mounted as part of a day of action in Sheffield.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 11:40 am
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:00 pm
The man was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a house on Richmond Park Rise, Handsworth, at around 9am.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
Officers flooded Richmond Park Rise earlier, with at least one police van and five cars seen by residents earlier today.
