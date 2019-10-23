Man banned from begging in Sheffield city centre for 10 years
A man has been banned from begging in Sheffield city centre for 10 years.
Paul Ward, aged 44, of no fixed address, was handed a decade long Criminal Behaviour Order, which prevents him from approaching people for money, going into certain shops and loitering or sitting in public areas.
level crime – at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
Inspector John Mallows, of the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Team, said: “Ward has been causing problems for us, and for businesses, in the city centre for a long time now. This has included aggressive behaviour, which has created fear and distress within the community.
“He has continually refused to engage with my officers or any support service that has offered their help and support. If Ward does not comply with this CBO he is committing a criminal offence, and will be facing a prison sentence.”Officers worked with the Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Service (SNS) based at Moorfoot, to apply for the order.PC Andrea Walker from SNS said: “This order is significant and has a whole host of conditions attached, including requirements for Ward to start a drug intervention programme.
“Whilst the main aim is to stop him from committing crime and prevent him from causing issues for the community, we are always keen to include a condition that assists an individual in seeking support.
“We would ask that the public living and working in the city centre have a look at the conditions of this order and report any breaches to the police, so further action can be taken.”