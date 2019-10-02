Man arrested for attempted murder in Sheffield bailed by police

A man arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Sheffield has been bailed by the police.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:15 pm
Malton Street, Pitsmoor (Picture: Lee Peace)

The 26-year-old Sheffield man was arrested yesterday over a shooting in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, last Wednesday.

CRIME: Police raid number of homes after shooting in Sheffield

He was quizzed after a gun was fired twice at a 39-year-old man as he was getting out of his car.

Read More

Read More
Three cars seized by police after shooting outside Sheffield supermarket

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man was not injured but South Yorkshire Police said he was the intended target.

LATEST: Dashcam footage captures aftermath of M1 crash after lorry goes into back of car near Sheffield

The gunman fled the scene in a car, which was found burnt out nearby a short time later.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 885 of September 25.