Man arrested for attempted murder in Sheffield bailed by police
A man arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Sheffield has been bailed by the police.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 12:15 pm
The 26-year-old Sheffield man was arrested yesterday over a shooting in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, last Wednesday.
He was quizzed after a gun was fired twice at a 39-year-old man as he was getting out of his car.
The man was not injured but South Yorkshire Police said he was the intended target.
The gunman fled the scene in a car, which was found burnt out nearby a short time later.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 885 of September 25.