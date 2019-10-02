Dashcam footage captures aftermath of M1 crash after lorry goes into back of car near Sheffield

Dashcam footage captured the aftermath of a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a lorry went into the back of a car.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:17 am

A lorry, carrying plant machinery, collided with the rear of a car on the northbound M1 close to Junctio 33 for Catcliffe and Sheffield during rush hour this morning.

COURT: Man and woman due in Sheffield court over murder of baby girl

The crash led to severe delays for motorists as two lanes were closed and the speed limit was reduced to 40mph for motorists in the other two.

A lorry crashed into the rear of a car on the M1, near Sheffield, this morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Thugs give Sheffield teenagers £10 after 'attacking them with a crowbar and hammer'

Traffic and police officers cordoned off the crash scene while investigative work was carried out and arrangements were made for the recovery of the vehicles involved.

LATEST: Police probe into shooting in Sheffield continues as man is arrested over gun attack

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called just after 7.30am this morning to reports of a three-vehicle RTC on the M1 northbound just before the slip road at J33.

“It is reported there had been a collision between a car, van and lorry.

“An ambulance attended. There are no reports of any serious injuries.”