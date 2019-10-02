Dashcam footage captures aftermath of M1 crash after lorry goes into back of car near Sheffield
Dashcam footage captured the aftermath of a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a lorry went into the back of a car.
A lorry, carrying plant machinery, collided with the rear of a car on the northbound M1 close to Junctio 33 for Catcliffe and Sheffield during rush hour this morning.
The crash led to severe delays for motorists as two lanes were closed and the speed limit was reduced to 40mph for motorists in the other two.
Traffic and police officers cordoned off the crash scene while investigative work was carried out and arrangements were made for the recovery of the vehicles involved.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called just after 7.30am this morning to reports of a three-vehicle RTC on the M1 northbound just before the slip road at J33.
“It is reported there had been a collision between a car, van and lorry.
“An ambulance attended. There are no reports of any serious injuries.”