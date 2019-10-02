Three cars seized by police after shooting outside Sheffield supermarket

Three cars have been seized and are being examined by the police after a shooting outside a Sheffield supermarket.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:33 am
A police cordon outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, after a shooting on Monday. Picture: Chris Etchells

Police officers seized the cars after a silver-grey estate was shot at outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night.

Three men jumped into the car and sped off after the gun attack, with detectives working on the assumption that someone was in the vehicle at the time.

Six arrests have been made so far, with four men and a boy from Sheffield and a woman from Rotherham all in police custody today on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence

The men are 18, 20, 28 and 43; the boy is 17 and the woman is 25.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Three cars have been recovered during the course of enquiries, and work is now ongoing to establish if they are linked to the incident.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.