Police raid number of homes after shooting in Sheffield
A number of homes are being searched today after a shooting outside a Sheffield supermarket.
Six suspects are in custody this morning and South Yorkshire Police said a number of homes are in the process of being searched as part of the investigation into the shooting outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night.
A car was shot at and three men were seen jumping into the silver-grey estate and speeding off from the crime scene.
Detectives are working on the assumption that the car was occupied at the time of the shooting, although a victim has not yet been identified.
Three vehicles have been seized and are being examined as part of the police probe into the incident.
Four men and a teenage boy from Sheffield and a woman from Rotherham are all being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
The men are 18, 20, 28 and 43; the boy is 17 and the woman is 25.
South Yorkshire Police said the crime scene cordon outside the Co-op has been taken down but other searches are now being carried out.
The force said: “The cordon has been taken down however there are a number of searches ongoing at addresses in connection to the investigation.
“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries and for reassurance.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.