A man was arrested at a murder scene police cordon in a Rotherham village, it has emerged.

He was held in police custody on suspicion of a public order offence after a disturbance broke out at a crime scene in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, following the death of 34-year-old Rebecca Moody on Wednesday night.

A police cordon was put in place after the death of a woman in Cedric Crescent in Thurcroft. Picture: Chris Etchells

Rebecca, a mum-of-two who was known as Becky, collapsed in a garden following an altercation and suffered a cardiac arrest.

A post mortem examination proved inconclusive so further tests have been ordered.

A 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed last night.

It has now emerged that a man was also questioned by officers on the night of Becky’s death after a disturbance broke out at the police cordon put in place in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

No other details have yet been released.

The police cordon was removed last night.

Anyone in the area at the time who witnessed anything in relation to the death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 943 of February 13.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.