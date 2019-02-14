THURCROFT MURDER: The key facts so far Rebecca Moody, known as Becky, died after an 'altercation' in Thurcroft last night. As detectives investigate her murder, here are the key facts known so far. 1. Residents and paramedics gave first aid Residents performed CPR in a desperate battle to revive Becky before paramedics arrived but she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. A woman was arrested A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this afternoon. JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. A police cordon was erected A police tent was placed over Becky's body to preserve forensic evidence and a police cordon was erected, which remains in place this afternoon. JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. A tribute has been left at the scene As residents try to come to terms with the death of the mum-of-two, a card left at the crime scene reads 'taken too soon'. JPI Media jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2