Emergency services were alerted to an incident in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, and found that Becky had suffered a cardiac arrest during an altercation in the street.

THURCROFT MURDER: The key facts so far

Rebecca Moody, known as Becky, died after an 'altercation' in Thurcroft last night.

As detectives investigate her murder, here are the key facts known so far.

Residents performed CPR in a desperate battle to revive Becky before paramedics arrived but she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

1. Residents and paramedics gave first aid

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this afternoon.

2. A woman was arrested

A police tent was placed over Becky's body to preserve forensic evidence and a police cordon was erected, which remains in place this afternoon.

3. A police cordon was erected

As residents try to come to terms with the death of the mum-of-two, a card left at the crime scene reads 'taken too soon'.

4. A tribute has been left at the scene

