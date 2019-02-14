Have your say

A woman arrested last night over the death of another woman in a Rotherham village is being held on suspicion of murder.

The 39-year-old was placed in police custody last night following the death of a woman in her 30s in Thurcroft.

A woman is being held on suspicion of murder

CRIME: Shoplifter ‘threatened to stab’ assistant working in Sheffield store

Emergency services were called to the Rotherham village at around 8.50pm following reports that a woman had collapsed during an altercation.

POLICE: Man knocked unconscious in front of girlfriend in street attack in Sheffield

She was found to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Police interview witnesses and retrieve CCTV after bus stop attack in Sheffield city centre

Residents and medics battled to revive the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

A police cordon remains in place this morning while police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death continue.

Residents described a huge police response to last night’s incident, with riot vans, police dogs, armed officers and the police helicopter all deployed to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident