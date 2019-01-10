Man and woman hunted over fraudulent use of online payment system using phone found at Sheffield railway station

A police hunt is under way for a man and woman over the fraudulent use of an online payment system using an account on a mobile phone found at Sheffield railway station.

A Google Pay account was used to pay for a number of items from shops in Sheffield when the account was accessed on a phone found at Sheffield railway station on December 6, last year.

Do you know this woman?

A man dropped his phone near to the the taxi rank at the station and when he discovered it was missing he called the number and spoke to a woman who answered.

He arranged to meet the woman at the station to retrieve his phone but when he turned up she was not there.

Do you know this man?

It was later discovered that his Google Pay account, accessed from his phone, had been used at a number of shops.

Police officers investigating the theft of the phone and fraudulent use of Google Pay have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 493 of February 7.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.