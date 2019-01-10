Sheffield man convicted of terror offences prepares for sentencing

A Sheffield man who described himself as an ‘ISIS bro’ is preparing to be sentenced for terror offences tomorrow.

Abdulrahman Kaabar was found guilty of two counts of entering into a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism following a trial in August.

Abdulrahman Kaabar

CRIME: Killer still at large 16 weeks after Centertainment stabbing in Sheffield

The 23-year-old, of Martin Street, Upperthorpe, pleaded guilty to another 15 terrorism offences, concerning the possession and dissemination of terrorist material, before the trial.

READ MORE: Police probe into jewellery shop ram raid in Sheffield continues

His co-accused, Badroddin Kazkaz, 23, of Cross Myrtle Road, Heeley, pleaded guilty to one count of entering into a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism.

APPEAL: Sheffield teenager still missing – after nearly three weeks

Prosecutor Michelle Nelson told Sheffield Crown Court that on two occasions between September 23, 2016 and January 8, 2017, Kaabar ‘entered into or became concerned in an arrangement to transfer money to and for the benefit of his brother who was fighting in Syria’.

Opening the trial, the prosecutor said: “The Crown allege that in entering into this arrangement to transfer funds, the defendant knew or had reasonable cause to suspect that the money would or may be used for the purposes of terrorism.”

Kaabar’s younger brother, Mohammed Kaabar, left the UK with another man from Sheffield in March 2016 and flew to Turkey, from where they travelled to Syria to fight.

The prosecutor said: “The Crown say they appear to have remained in Syria and that both went in order to become involved in fighting to overthrow the Syrian government, which if right, amounts to terrorism.”

The jury were shown a number of messages sent by Kaabar via Whatsapp, and other mediums, to a number of people including his brother, his co-accused Kazkaz as well as Mohammed Awan, who was convicted of preparing for terrorist acts and possessing material likely to be useful to a terrorist, at Sheffield Crown Court in December 2017.

In a message sent to a friend, Kaabar said in 2014: “Don't worry about me. I am da ISIS bro Allahu Akbar. I hope you ready for dis ride brow, it guna b an explosive one g trust me...explosive."

During another communication with the same friend, Kaabar claimed 'we need an Islamic state' and ‘da Islamic state is cumin’.

After Kaabar’s trial, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson, said: “Kaabar had a radical mindset and an active interest in extremism. He was not only in possession of terrorist material, he was also sharing it and encouraging others to carry out terrorist activity.