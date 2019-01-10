Sheffield men jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

Have your say

Two crack cocaine and heroin dealers from Sheffield have been jailed after being caught with drugs when stopped by the police.

Remy Trey Powell, aged 25, of Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse and Josiah Stephen Bent, 26, of Middlewood Lodge, Middlewood, were each sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars when they appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

Remy Trey Powell

COURT: Sheffield man convicted of terror offences prepares for sentencing

They pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

TRAGEDY: Children of ‘amazing’ Rotherham mum-of-seven found dead at hotel have shown ‘unbelievable amount of strength’

The court heard how officers in Rotherham stopped a vehicle the pair were travelling in, in November 2016.

Josiah Bent

A search led to the discovery of multiple wraps of Class A drugs.

CRIME: Police probe into jewellery shop ram raid in Sheffield continues

Sergeant Denis Plaistow, from Rotherham’s Organised Crime Team, said: “These two individuals were stopped carrying significant quantities of Class A drugs, with clear intentions to supply into the Rotherham area.

“Both men were from Sheffield and I am pleased they admitted responsibility for this crime before the courts.

“Criminals who seek the sanctuary of other areas within South Yorkshire to conduct criminal activity should know that they are not safe.

“As an organisation, South Yorkshire Police will relentlessly pursue those individuals and seek to prosecute and disrupt their criminal enterprise.”