Police probe into jewellery shop ram raid in Sheffield continues 

A police probe into a jewellery shop ram raid in Sheffield is continuing today.

A van was driven through the front window of a jewellery shop on London Road yesterday afternoon in an attempted raid but the crooks involved escaped empty-handed.

A van ploughed into a jewellery shop in Sheffield yesterday

Tracy Thackeray-Howitt, who owns The Chapel Jewellers, said three men - two on mopeds and one in the van – pulled up outside her shop at 3.20pm.

The van was then deliberately driven into the window, but because Tracy stood in front of the van to prevent the crooks from getting into her shop, they fled.

It is not yet known if the offenders have been tracked down.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the incident and progress on the investigation have not been revealed by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

