A 21-year-old driver has admitted killing a beloved dad by dangerous driving, following a three-vehicle crash in a Sheffield suburb.

54-year-old Martin Bembridge suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after the Toyota Yaris he was driving was involved in a three vehicle collision at a junction near Frecheville, Sheffield on February 10, 2023.

Ross Elliott, of Alport Avenue, Frecheville, Sheffield, has now pleaded guilty to causing Mr Bembridge’s death by dangerous driving.

Martin Bembridge, aged 54, pictured, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Yaris was involved in a three vehicle collision at a junction near Frecheville, Sheffield in February 2023 | Submit

Elliott entered the guilty plea in a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Friday, October 25, at the conclusion of which he was released on unconditional bail.

The 21-year-old is now set to be sentenced during a hearing scheduled to take place at the same court in December 2024.

In the days following his death, Mr Bembridge’s family issued the following, moving tribute: “Martin was a proud father, a devoted husband, a caring son and a loving brother.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends for his warmth, kindness and sense of humour.

“Martin will never be forgotten and he will always be loved by so many.”

Emergency services were called to the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road at 1.10pm on Friday, February 10, 2023, following reports of the crash, which police were told involved a black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.