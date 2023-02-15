A ‘proud dad and devoted husband’ who died in a tragic car crash in Sheffield on Friday afternoon has been named.

Martin Bembridge, aged 54, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after the Toyota Yaris he was driving was involved in a three vehicle collision at a junction near Frecheville.

South Yorkshire Police are continuing the investigation into the incident and have arrested a man, aged 19, in connection with their enquires on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving,

Emergency services were called to the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road at 1.10pm on Friday following reports of the crash, which police were told involved a black Ford Mondeo, a silver Toyota Yaris and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.

Martin Bembridge, aged 54, pictured, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Yaris was involved in a three vehicle collision at a junction near Frecheville, Sheffield

Mr Bembridge’s family were informed of his death by officers, and today paid tribute to the popular dad and husband.

They said in a statement: “Martin was a proud father, a devoted husband, a caring son and a loving brother. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends for his warmth, kindness and sense of humour.

“Martin will never be forgotten and he will always be loved by so many.”

Police who are investigating the incident said that a 19-year-old man from the Mondeo has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and taking a vehicle without consent. They added that he has now been bailed pending further enquiries.

They are now continuing with their investigation, and have renewed their appeal for information which may help them.

Police said in a statement: “Officers are continuing to appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who may hold dashcam footage or residents in the local area with CCTV/video doorbell footage.

“Please pass any information to us via webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 330 of 10 February 2023. If you have any footage that can help the investigation, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the incident number in the email subject line.”