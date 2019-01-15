Man, 81, injured in attack while walking pet dog in Barnsley 

A police probe has been launched after a man, aged 81, was attacked as he walked his dog in Barnsley.

The OAP was walking his German Shepherd along a footpath behind the Co-op distribution site, off Broadway, Barnsley, when two other dogs – Staffordshire Bull Terriers – attacked his pet while they were off their leads.

South Yorkshire Police said a man, believed to be the owner of the loose dogs, then attacked the pensioner, leaving him with a black eye and sore ribs.

The culprit was white, in his mid to late 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a medium build and clean-shaven.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a three-quarter length dark jacket.

The incident took place at 3.15pm on Friday, November 16 but details have only just been released today by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/168942/18.