CCTV footage captures thieves stealing £4,000 electric bike chained up in Sheffield

CCTV footage has been released showing thieves in action as they used bolt croppers to steal a £4,000 electric bike from Sheffield.

They struck at the 12 O’Clock Court, Attercliffe, in broad daylight yesterday afternoon – with their criminality captured on top quality CCTV cameras.

Three men are being hunted over the theft of a 4,000 electric bike in Sheffield

CRIME: Police probe continues into death crash which killed girl, 16, in Barnsley

Three men were seen walking through a courtyard outside the business centre, between Attercliffe Road and Savile Street, before later returning to a cycle rack and stealing a three-week-old electric bike.

POLICE: Man left fighting for life after ambulance crash in Sheffield remains in hospital

Using bolt croppers they were carrying, the men cut through a security chain to release the bike before one of them rode off on it while the others fled.

READ MORE: Guns, cash and cannabis worth £100,000 seized in drugs crackdown in Doncaster

The men, who were all wearing balaclavas, struck just before 2.40pm yesterday.

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the crooks.

An additional £500 reward is being offered for the safe return of the Mondraker E-Crafty R+ bike, which is in graphite black.

Simon Verona, director of computer software company Dealer Management Services Ltd, said: “The bike was stolen at 14.39 yesterday from outside our offices, by three men wearing balaclavas.

“They cut through the padlock on the rear gate with a set of bolt cutters and then cut the lock on the bike.

“They were captured on CCTV a couple of hours earlier scoping out the bike.

“Clearly, the fact that this was all done in broad daylight in a busy area is clearly a concern.

“The images are clear enough for somebody to recognise, and I have offered a £1,000 reward for any information which would identify the thieves.

“In addition there is a £500 reward for the return of the bike, which was worth over £4,000.

“As a local business owner, I feel a responsibility to both my employees and to the local community to ensure that we do everything we can to remove people like this from the streets.

“Hopefully, the pictures will identify these people and help to do just that.”

Anyone with information about the theft should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 14/16756/19.