Sheffield crime stats November 2018

These are the Sheffield streets that have had the most crimes

Today we can reveal the Sheffield streets with the highest number of reported crimes, according to the latest official figures.

The data has been published on the government website police.uk and shows reported crimes during November 2018.

10 reported crimes in November 2018

1. Bakers Hill

32 reported crimes in November 2018

2. Carver Street

14 reported crimes in November 2018

3. Backfields

10 reported crimes in November 2018

4. Wood Street

