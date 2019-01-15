These are the Sheffield streets that have had the most crimes
Today we can reveal the Sheffield streets with the highest number of reported crimes, according to the latest official figures.
The data has been published on the government website police.uk and shows reported crimes during November 2018.
1. Bakers Hill
10 reported crimes in November 2018
Google Street View
other
2. Carver Street
32 reported crimes in November 2018
jpimedia
3. Backfields
14 reported crimes in November 2018
Google Street View
other
4. Wood Street
10 reported crimes in November 2018
Google Street View
other
View more