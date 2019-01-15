Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death crash in Sheffield

Have your say

A man arrested over a fatal collision in Sheffield was held on suspicion of murder, it has been revealed today.

The 51-year-old was arrested on Friday over a collision in which a woman, 31, died.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was later released from custody under investigation.

An investigation was launched after a collision on Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, at around 8.30pm on Friday, January 11.

A black Subara WRX STi was travelling along Langsett Road in the direction of Hillsborough when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at the junction of Normandale Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man arrested over the incident was not the driver of the car.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 817 of January 11.