Mountain rescuers were called to three incidents - two resulting in ‘badly broken lower legs’ - on one hill in the Peak District as glorious sunshine brought walkers out in droves.​​​​​​​

Edale Mountain Rescue said two of the incidents were within 150 yards of each other near Mam Tor above Castleton, with the third in the same area.

They happed on a ‘glorious’ sunny day, above a cloud inversion in the Hope Valley, which resulted in icy and muddy paths. The first incident at 11.30am happened when a man descending from Hollins Cross on the Great Ridge between Castleton and Edale slipped on steep, muddy, icy ground and injured his ankle. Mountain rescuers stretchered him to an ambulance at Mam Farm. An hour later they were called to a walker 150 yards away who had apparently broken both of his lower leg bones. He was stretchered back to the road.

At 2.20pm they were called back to the Great Ridge where a young man had suffered a dislocated and possibly broken ankle. After treatment he was carried off the hill to await the ambulance for transport to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Mountain rescue teams and ambulances below Mam Tor near Castleton.

In a tweet, Edale Mountain Rescue thanked colleagues at Buxton Mountain Rescue who were also involved and East Midlands Ambulance Service.