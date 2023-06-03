News you can trust since 1887
Mam Tor: Stranded dog freed from perilous Peak District slope near Sheffield in daring rescue operation

Rescuers braved one of the Peak District’s most daunting slopes near Sheffield to rescue a poor dog which had become stranded on the precipitous hillside.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 09:31 BST

The rescue operation was launched after worried walkers heard howls coming from Mam Tor, one of the national park’s highest peaks which towers over nearby Castleton, where Kenny the dog was stuck.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team described how it was called on Friday evening, along with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, to the beleaguered creature’s aid after Kenny had run off from his owner the previous day. The K9-SAR ‘Team Scrappy’ lost dogs group had put out an appeal and Kenny was eventually spotted by a member of the public.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team described how its members had descended by rope from above and the owner, accompanied by one of its Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England handlers, was able to entice Kenny down to safe ground. K9-SAR praised everyone involved, including the drone pilots who helped to locate Kenny.

This photo shows the perilous spot on the sheer face of Mam Tor where Kenny the dog was stranded overnight before being rescued. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
This photo shows the perilous spot on the sheer face of Mam Tor where Kenny the dog was stranded overnight before being rescued. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
Rescuers descended by rope to help Kenny the dog to safety after he became stranded on the slopes of Mam Tor in the Peak District. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
Rescuers descended by rope to help Kenny the dog to safety after he became stranded on the slopes of Mam Tor in the Peak District. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team
