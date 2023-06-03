The rescue operation was launched after worried walkers heard howls coming from Mam Tor, one of the national park’s highest peaks which towers over nearby Castleton, where Kenny the dog was stuck.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team described how it was called on Friday evening, along with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, to the beleaguered creature’s aid after Kenny had run off from his owner the previous day. The K9-SAR ‘Team Scrappy’ lost dogs group had put out an appeal and Kenny was eventually spotted by a member of the public.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team described how its members had descended by rope from above and the owner, accompanied by one of its Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England handlers, was able to entice Kenny down to safe ground. K9-SAR praised everyone involved, including the drone pilots who helped to locate Kenny.