Man charged over murder of Rotherham mum-of-four found naked behind hotel
A man has been charged over the murder of a Rotherham mum-of-four whose naked body was found behind a hotel months after she vanished.
Gary Arthur Allen, aged 46, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today over the murder of 38-year-old Alena Grlakova, from Rotherham.
Alena's naked body was found on land just off Taylors Lane, Parkgate, four months after she vanished in that area on Boxing Day.
A post-mortem examination concluded that Alena died as a result of neck injuries.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, the Senior Investigating Officer into Alena’s disappearance and death, said: “I’d like to thank Alena’s family for their patience and support as we have carried out and continue to conduct enquiries in relation to her death. Specially trained officers are supporting them at this incredibly difficult time.
“I’d also like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information so far.
“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information, who saw Alena on Boxing Day 2018, and who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Taylors Lane area.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 453 of April 8, 20.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or the incident room can be called directly on 01709 443540.