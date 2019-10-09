Man arrested over knife point robbery at Sheffield shop

A man has been arrested over a knifepoint robbery at a Sheffield shop during which staff were threatened.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 07:02 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 07:03 am

The 28-year-old was arrested yesterday over a raid at McColl’s on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.20pm the night before.

CRIME: Police officer injured in attack at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

South Yorkshire Police said a ‘a lottery box’ was stolen in the armed robbery.

Shepcote Lane custody suite

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

POLICE: Boy accused of bus driver stabbing to stand trial over series of incidents in Sheffield city centre

The suspect remained in police custody last night.

LATEST: Sheffield man’s lucky escape after car ‘burst into flames’ whilst he took out his shopping

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 852 of October 7.