Man arrested over knife point robbery at Sheffield shop
A man has been arrested over a knifepoint robbery at a Sheffield shop during which staff were threatened.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 07:02 am
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 07:03 am
The 28-year-old was arrested yesterday over a raid at McColl’s on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.20pm the night before.
South Yorkshire Police said a ‘a lottery box’ was stolen in the armed robbery.
The suspect remained in police custody last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 852 of October 7.