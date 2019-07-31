Women hunted by police over mobile phone contract fraud in Doncaster

Two women are wanted by the police over a mobile phone contract fraud in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 07:38 am
A CCTV image has been released of the women, who police believe could hold vital information about the fraud.

On Wednesday, September 18, two individuals took out a fraudulent mobile phone contract using another person’s identity at a store on York Road, Doncaster.

Do you know these women?

They produced false identification in order to bypass security procedures.

The victim, whose details were used for the contract, was alerted to suspicious activity on their account by their bank and reported it South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 679 of September 25.