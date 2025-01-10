Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old who died in hospital after a South Yorkshire Police pursuit ended in tragedy.

An inquest into the death of Macauley Arthurs opened at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield today, after the teenager died in hospital in the wake of a Ford Fiesta crashing into a wall on East Bank Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, two days before Christmas 2024.

The inquest was adjourned until July 2025.

Dozens of family and friends left tributes to young Macauley following his tragic passing in December.

One Facebook user said: “Had a heart of gold that boy always showed loved when it needed showing. Love ya kid.”

Police closed East Bank Road following the crash in December 2024. | National World

Another wrote: “My heart is broken for you all. The kindest soul ever.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Christmas Eve that an 18-year-old had died after a collision the previous day.

Tributes were left on The Star’s Facebook post when news of the tragedy was shared.

“Tragic and devastating for all involved,” said a commenter. “My heart goes out to them and his family.”

Another posted: “Thoughts with the family at this time. Rip young man.”

One user wrote: “My heart goes out to his family, it’s unbearable to think what they’re going through. Fly high young man.”

Following the crash, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway following reports of a road traffic collision in Sheffield.

“Officers were in the Hyde Park Walk area on a pre-planned operation.

“While in the area, a black Ford Fiesta believed to have been stolen has reacted to the police presence and attempted to flee the scene.

“Following a short pursuit, the black Fiesta has collided with a wall.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he has sadly died as a result of his injuries.”

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.