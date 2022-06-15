Police have revealed she was injured as they explained what had happened to close the M18 northbound for several hours this morning after what was described by highways bosses as a ‘serious crash’
Officers attended the incident today alongside paramedics and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Police were called at 9am this morning (15 June) to reports of road traffic collision on the M18 northbound, near to Junction 1.
“Officers attended alongside the fire service and ambulance service, and it was found that a brown Honda Jazz had over turned and was upside down on the central reservation. One woman, the driver of the Honda, was transported to hospital via ambulance.
“The road was now re-opened.”
Officers say enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 229 of the 15 June.
National Highways urged drives to allow time for the delays to ease as a result of the traffic jams caused by the closure of the road. At one point this morning, they were describing tailbacks of around five miles. That was later update to 3.5 miles
Delays were also reported by Travel South Yorkshire to be affecting bus services as a result if the motorway incident, affecting services between Sheffield and Rotherham as a result of the traffic jams.