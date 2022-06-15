Bus services delayed after serious crash on M18 near Sheffield and Rotherham

The M18 northbound was closed between the M1 and junction one, and the air ambulance had been to the scene. It has just been announced in the last few minutes that it has re-opened, with major tailbacks remaining. It has re-opened in the last few minutes, with tailbacks remaining.

But transport bosses have warned that the incident has affected bus services due to the traffic jams that it has caused.

Travel South Yorkshire say the incident has caused delays to bus services.

They said in a travel alert issued this morning: “26, 27, 29, X1, X10, X5, X54, X55 & School services all suffering delays due to the closure of the M18 northbound from the M1 J33. Our Aston services are particularly affected.