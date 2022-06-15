Bus services delayed after serious crash on M18 near Sheffield and Rotherham

Bus services are facing delays after a serious crash on a motorway near Sheffield and Rotherham this morning

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 11:52 am

The M18 northbound was closed between the M1 and junction one, and the air ambulance had been to the scene. It has just been announced in the last few minutes that it has re-opened, with major tailbacks remaining. It has re-opened in the last few minutes, with tailbacks remaining.

But transport bosses have warned that the incident has affected bus services due to the traffic jams that it has caused.

Travel South Yorkshire say the incident has caused delays to bus services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Buses have been affected after a serious crash this morning on the M18 between the M1 and junction one

They said in a travel alert issued this morning: “26, 27, 29, X1, X10, X5, X54, X55 & School services all suffering delays due to the closure of the M18 northbound from the M1 J33. Our Aston services are particularly affected.

“X54 services now diverted between Aston and Harthill via Lodge Lane, Mansfield Road, A57, Mansfield Road, Walesbar & Kiveton village in both directions.”

Read More

Read More
Sheffield roads: 20 road safety schemes could progress this year to combat traff...

NEWS: Air ambulance called after aircraft involved in ‘accident’ near Sheffield Aero Club’s Netherthorpe Airfield

NEWS: Rescued patients tell how Yorkshire Air Ambulance came to rescue after South Yorkshire road horrors

SheffieldRotherhamM18