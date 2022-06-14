An aircraft could be seen stranded in a field close to Netherthorpe Airfield at Thorpe Salvin on Sunday, and it was confirmed this afternoon that an investigation is underway.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was sent to the scene – but no serious injuries were reported in the incident on Sunday morning.

This was the scene in a field near Sheffield this weekend – after an aeroplane accident near Netherthorpe Airfield

A reader sent the picture in after spotting the aircraft in a field, describing the picture as a light aircraft crash.

He said the aircraft had come down in a field near Thorpe Salvin on Sunday.

It has since been confirmed that an accident is under investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

A spokesman for the branch said: “We’ve been informed of an accident at Netherthorpe Airfield on Sunday, and we have launched an investigation into it.”

They said they were unable to provide any further details into the incident at this stage.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire ambulance Service confirmed a call for an ambulance had been received.

They said in a statement: “A Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the airfield following an emergency call at 11.28am on Sunday morning to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft. The air ambulance was not required as the three patients were uninjured.”

Sheffield Aero Club, which runs the airfield, has been approached for comment.

The airfield dates back to the 1930s and was used by the RAF during World War Two.