The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has created this photocollage of people it has helped

The service – which was responsible for carrying an eight-year old-Sheffield boy to the city’s children’s hospital on Wednesday after he was hurt in a collision with a van – was sent to 1,712 incidents in 2021.

Today, some of those who have been helped in recent years shared their stories.

The back wheel of the car caught her leg and split it from side to side causing a massive trauma. She had to go to Sheffield Children’s Hospital – but there had been an incident on the M1 that day, leaving her dad worried about how she would get there.

Kayanna was flown to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where she was rushed into a five-hour surgery to save her leg.

Kayanna’s father Keith, said: “She received excellent attention and treatment that Kayanna received was second to none. I couldn’t fault anyone; they are all brilliant people.”

Nigel Atkinson was riding his motorbike on the M18 motorway near Thorne, in Doncaster.

As he was passing an articulated lorry, the prop shaft from that wagon flew off into the front wheel of his bike resulting in Nigel coming off his bike at 70 mph causing him serious damage.

A passer-by named Matthew who was driving his van, positioned his vehicle to protect Nigel as he was airborne, so no further damage came to him on the busy motorway and then started immediate CPR until the emergency services arrived.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance dispatched their helicopter and Nigel was flown to hospital for further treatment.

“I’m eternally grateful to the YAA and Matthew’s heroic efforts”, said Nigel.

The charity which runs the air ambulance has published a photo collage of a handful of patients that Yorkshire Air Ambulance has treated and flown to hospital over the last 22 years.

It serves five million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,300 missions every year. The charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

A new campaign from the YAA aims to raise awareness that a serious incident could happen to anyone, at any time anywhere, and express the importance of the life-saving charity across the region.