Officers who were first on the scene had to perform emergency first aid to stop bleeding suffered by the driver who had been injured after his red saloon car careered off the road, which was on a section of South Yorkshire motorway, leaving him with a serious wound.

The incident, near Doncaster, has prompted officers to issue a warning, asking people to drive carefully in wet weather, with concerns roads will remain wet today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “Yesterday some very soggy Roads Policing Officers returned from an road traffic collision on the M180, after a 34-year-old man lost control of his BMW that hit a fence and road sign after his car hit standing water. The man suffered a serious laceration on his leg.

This was the horrific motorway scene which greeted South Yorkshire Police highways officers after a driver lost control of his car on standing water on the M180.

“One our specially trained officers managed to stem the bleeding until the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital. The roads are likely to remain very wet during today, and we urge drivers to drive to the conditions and reduce your speed.”

Major problems were experienced across South Yorkshire’s motorways yesterday because of the rain throughout the day. At one stage the M1 was closed near Meadowhall after a car crash, while there were also warnings over standing water on the carriageway across South Yorkshire, with a lane closed for that reason near Barnsley. Fife Street in Wincobank was closed due to flooding.

Some flood warnings remained in places this morning.