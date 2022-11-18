The Environment Agency had still not removed four flood alerts in and around Sheffield this morning after yesterday’s persistent downpours which caused havoc on the roads, but its own monitoring equipment showed that water levels at Lady’s Bridge had fallen to normal levels after having peaked at around 5pm yesterday evening.

Its website was this morning still listing four areas as yellow alerts, meaning ‘flooding is possible - be prepared’ and urges people avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

They were: Blackburn Brook from High Green to Meadowhall, including Charlton Brook, Ecclesfield Brook and Whitley Brook; River Rother and its tributaries from Renishaw to Rotherham; River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike and Kearsley Brook; and Whiston Brook at Whiston

Sheffield is set for a dry Friday – but flood alerts still remained this morning after yesterday’s high levels of rain. Levels at Lady's Bridge, Sheffield, are now normal after peaking yesterday afternoon. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Lady's Bridge MC 2

The Met Office forecast today is a dry and cloudy start to the day, with sunny intervals between 12noon and 2pm, followed by a dry and cloudy evening and night. Rain is expected to return between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, and again in the early hours of Sunday.

For the River Don, the EA said in its last update last night: “We are closely monitoring the situation.