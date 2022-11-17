M1 junction 34 Sheffield: Traffic chaos after crash closed northbound motorway near Meadowhall
A section of the M1 near Meadowhall was closed this afternoon after a crash, causing ‘severe’ traffic chaos.
All three lanes of the northbound carriageway at junction 34, between Sheffield and Rotherham, were closed while emergency services dealt with the police incident this afternoon. PIctures show traffic tailing back under Tinsley viaduct. Officers later described it as a ‘damage only’ crash.
National Highways said in a statement about the M1 northbound at junction 34: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 15:15 and 15:30 on 17 November 2022.”
They added at 2.39pm: “The M1 northbound in SouthYorkshire has reopened within J34 Sheffield following an earlier collision. There are three miles of congestion following this incident so please allow time for delays to clear. Have a safe journey.”
An update issued at 2.30pm added there was currently 40 minutes of delays between junctions J32 and J34, stating normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.45pm and 5pm