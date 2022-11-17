And more disruption on the same motorway was reported due to flooding near Barnsley.

All three lanes of the northbound carriageway at junction 34, between Sheffield and Rotherham, were closed while emergency services dealt with the police incident this afternoon. PIctures show traffic tailing back under Tinsley viaduct. Officers later described it as a ‘damage only’ crash.

National Highways said in a statement about the M1 northbound at junction 34: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 15:15 and 15:30 on 17 November 2022.”

Picture shows the M1 closed near Meadowhall this afternoon. Police are on the scene

They added at 2.39pm: “The M1 northbound in SouthYorkshire has reopened within J34 Sheffield following an earlier collision. There are three miles of congestion following this incident so please allow time for delays to clear. Have a safe journey.”

An update issued at 2.30pm added there was currently 40 minutes of delays between junctions J32 and J34, stating normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.45pm and 5pm

Flooding causes ‘severe’ delays on M1 Barnsley near j37 and 38

They also decribed the situation between juncions 37 and 38 as ‘severe’, saying one lane was closed due to flooding.

