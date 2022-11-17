Sheffield flooding: 'Avoid the area' warning as Fife Street in Wincobank is closed due to heavy rain
A road in Sheffield has been closed due to flooding, following heavy rain, with people being urged to ‘avoid the area’.
Streets Ahead, which is responsible for maintaining roads in Sheffield, said: “It’s very wet out there today with lots of surface water on #Sheffield roads. Only Fife St is closed at the moment due to localised flooding. Pls avoid the area if you can & report any issues to us by 0114 273 4567 or http://sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/flooding-blocked-road-drains.”
Sheffield Council said this afternoon that the heavy rain which had drenched the city throughout the day was expected to continue into the night.
“Our teams are working across the city, clearing gullies in hotspot areas and responding to reports of surface water,” it said, adding: “Please take extra care when travelling and let us know about any issues on the roads.”
A yellow weather warning for flooding has been issued for communities in eastern Sheffield, with Beighton and the Crystal Peaks area deemed at risk.