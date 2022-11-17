Streets Ahead, which is responsible for maintaining roads in Sheffield, said: “It’s very wet out there today with lots of surface water on #Sheffield roads. Only Fife St is closed at the moment due to localised flooding. Pls avoid the area if you can & report any issues to us by 0114 273 4567 or http://sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/flooding-blocked-road-drains.”

Sheffield Council said this afternoon that the heavy rain which had drenched the city throughout the day was expected to continue into the night.

“Our teams are working across the city, clearing gullies in hotspot areas and responding to reports of surface water,” it said, adding: “Please take extra care when travelling and let us know about any issues on the roads.”

Fife Street in Wincobank, Sheffield, has been closed due to flooding following heavy rain. File picture by Andrew Matthews/PA