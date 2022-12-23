Last night’s M1 traffic chaos near Sheffield was caused by two separate crashes, and one person had to be cut from their vehicle.

Emergency services this morning revealed why the motorway’s northbound carriageway was closed for several hours last night between junctions 32 and 33, causing massive delays for motorists, who were diverted off the motorway.

Police said there had been two crashes on the same stretch of road, within a few minutes – but those involved had escaped without serious injury.

A spokesman said: “There were two separate RTCs (road traffic collisions) that occurred northbound on the M1 between junction 32 and junction 33 at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday 22 December). One involved two vehicles and one involved three vehicles.

“While we attended, there were no serious injuries in either incident and we assisted with road closures and vehicle recovery.”

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed they were called to the scene to deal with a person who had been trapped in one of the cars.

Their spokesman said: “This call came in at 4.25am and was to a single car collision. One person was medically trapped and extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. They were placed in the hands of the ambulance service whilst crews made the car safe and cleaned up the scene. Firefighters left at 6.09pm.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed their involvement in the incident last night. A spokesman said they received an emergency call at 4.14pm to a collision involving three vehicles on the M1 northbound between junctions 32 and 33, and sent two ambulances to the incident.